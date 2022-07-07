Leoanrdtown, MD- Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) archaeologists will host a public presentation to share their research and discoveries from home sites on the Jesuit’s Newtowne Plantation in St. Mary’s County, where enslaved people lived between the late 17th century through the mid-19th century.

MDOT SHA archaeologists conducted research in October 2020 at three home sites of enslaved people who lived between the late-1600s and mid-1800s at the former Jesuit’s Newtown Plantation.

The archaeologists will present the findings and discuss the project during a public presentation. One of these home sites is more than 300 years old and considered to be one of the oldest known homes of enslaved Africans and African Americans in Maryland. Also in attendance will be descendants of enslaved people and a representative from the GU272 Descendants Association.

WHEN:

Friday, July 8, 3 to 5 p.m.

WHERE:

St. Francis Xavier Church Hall

21370 Newtowne Neck Rd.

Leonardtown, MD 20650

WHO: