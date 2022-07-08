Huntingtown, MD – July 6, 2022 – End Hunger’s Board of Directors is thrilled to name Megan Rollins as its new Executive Director.

In this role, Rollins succeeds Jacqueline Miller, who served End Hunger for thirteen years. Miller continues her involvement with the organization as a member of the Board of Directors and she transfers the organization’s day-to-day leadership onto Rollins.

“I was born and raised in Calvert County and I consider End Hunger my life’s true passion.,” says Megan Rollins, Executive Director, End Hunger In Calvert County. “I’m excited to lead one of Calvert’s most loved and community-supported organizations to ensure that families in Southern Maryland continue to have access to the food they need.”

Rollins joined End Hunger in May 2015 and has since become a key leader and strategist who has successfully advanced and built End Hunger’s fundraising efforts, established operations at The Lobby Coffee Bar, and oversees operations to effectively distribute nearly 2 million pounds of food to 25,000 people in Southern Maryland every year.

Also since joining the organization, she has expanded End Hunger’s ability to serve individuals with developmental disabilities through the Culinary Program of End Hunger. Rollins has created partnerships with top experts such as the Arc of Southern Maryland, Calvert County Public Schools, and The Autism Project, in order to elevate the program as an industry thought leader and create real solutions for these individuals that allow them to obtain employment and live more independent lives.

“Megan in the exact leader End Hunger needs in its next season,” says Jacqueline Miller, former President. “It is an honor to pass onto Megan an organization that I have helped build from the ground up. Every leader has a season. I had mine, and now, it is Megan’s turn. She has my full confidence, and I can’t wait to see her take End Hunger places I never could.”

Jacqueline Miller worked for End Hunger, starting as the Assistant Director of Communications and advancing to President. Jacqueline was part of the team responsible for the rapid growth phase of the organization that accelerated and established End Hunger In Calvert County as a formal non-profit and an Accredited Charity of the Better Business Bureau.

The leadership transition comes just months before End Hunger’s new warehouse is scheduled to open in September 2022.