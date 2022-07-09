BRIDGEWATER, NJ – While Friday night was looking every bit like a shutout win for the Bowie Baysox, they were instead dealt their eighth walk-off loss of the season. The Somerset Patriots scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth, closing a 3-2 loss for Bowie.

Bowie scored both of their runs against Somerset starter Luis Medina, starting when J.D. Mundy lifted a sacrifice fly to left field in the second inning. In the fifth inning with two outs, Cesar Prieto battled Medina for 12 pitches before singling to right field to drive in another, knocking Medina out of the game. Somerset set the table for their comeback with two scoreless relief outings, one by Matt Minnick, and the other by Carson Coleman (W, 1-1)

Making his first appearance in nearly a month, Antonio Velez worked two perfect innings in a brief start. Taking a long relief role, Garrett Stallings tore through Somerset batters. Stallings fired six scoreless innings while striking out seven batters and not allowing a walk.

In the ninth inning, right-hander Shelton Perkins allowed a bunt single to open the inning before striking out a batter. After a walk, Jession Rosario doubles to the right-field corner to score one run, and put both the tying and winning run in scoring position. Perkins (L, 0-4) was able to work a ground ball to shortstop from Blake Perkins, but a throw to the plate by Joey Ortiz was sent to the backstop, allowing both runners to score.

The loss drops Bowie to 33-46 on the season and 6-4 in the second half. As Bowie and Somerset continue their six-game series, Kyle Bradish will start for Bowie on Saturday on a Major League Rehab Assignment, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.