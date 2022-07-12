(The Center Square) – A coalition of 20 state attorneys general, all Democrats, are backing a federal gun rule in court.

The Final Rule, as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives named it, would enable law enforcement officials to trace any homemade guns used in crimes. In addition, the rule limits trafficking the weaponry.

Ghost guns are often untraceable firearms that do not have serial numbers or any other identifying marks. In some cases, ghost guns are homemade.

The group has filed an amicus brief in the case Division 80 LLC v. Merrick Garland, in his official capacity as Attorney General of the United States; Gary Restaino, in his official capacity as Acting Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

The case is filed through the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas Galveston Division.

The proposal would ensure that weapon kits and partially completed weapons are subject to serial numbers and background checks, the same as manufactured guns. A new definition would encompass that “weapons parts kits and partially complete frames and receivers are firearms if they can be readily converted to function.”

The AGs say there is a loophole enabling individuals to circumvent current gun laws and obtain ghost guns. They say federal law is needed in order for state laws to be enforceable.

The AGs are from the District of Columbia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington, and Wisconsin, according to a release.