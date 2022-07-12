On Saturday, June 18, 2022, town staff, council members, and committee volunteers gathered at the Mark R. Frazer Sunrise Garden for the Earth Day Everyday event.

Attendees browsed outreach displays and interacted with committee members and community groups to learn about various sustainability initiatives, including how the town plans to combat stormwater and flooding, protecting the town’s tree canopy, the recently-installed demonstration rain garden at Wetlands Overlook Park, and the launch of the town’s new recycling campaign.

Participants had the opportunity to learn about bluebirds and build and decorate an eco-birdhouse. The North Beach House and Garden Club had a raffle for a composter and also had a native plant sale and swap. The Community Conservation Department provided coloring books as a giveaway. The highlight of the event was the Earth Day tree planting of a native Sweet Bay Magnolia by Mayor Benton and the Tree Committee in honor of North Beach’s Tree City Certification.

The Town of North Beach would like to thank the Tree Committee, Stormwater, and Flood Mitigation Advisory Committee, Environmental Committee, Department of Community Conservation, North Beach House and Garden Club, and Calvert County Watershed Stewards for participating and helping to make this event successful.

The Town of North Beach would also like to thank NovaCare Rehabilitation, the North Beach Senior Center, and the North Beach House and Garden Club for supplying door prizes for this successful event.

More photos of the event are here.