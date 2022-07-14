Mocha is a 14-year-old, 23-pound, tri-color beagle girl new to rescue and ISO a foster or forever home.

She’s a laid-back senior beagle who adores the attention of her humans. Mocha enjoys leisurely days just hanging out or curled up with a human.

If you are looking for a constant companion Mocha may be just the girl!

Please click this link, and visit Mocha to see and read the most up-to-date information about him!

Mocha has finished her vetting and is ready for a foster or forever home to call his own. Send us a message at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org if you would like to foster or adopt Mocha.