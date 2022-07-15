BOWIE, MD – The Bowie Baysox sunk the Akron Rubberducks on Thursday night in their second doubleheader sweep of the season, using a one-hit shutout to take game one 2-0, and smashing four home run to win game two 9-1.

Connor Norby carried the offensive load in the first game, scoring the only two runs against Tanner Bibee (L, 0-1), as Norby blasted a pair of solo home runs, his first in Double-A. After going yard in the third inning, Norby doubled it up in the sixth inning with his second. Around the homers, Bibee tossed a six-inning complete game for the Ducks.

In just his second career start at Prince George’s Stadium, Kyle Bradish (W, 1-0) spun five scoreless innings in his second start on a Major League Rehab Assignment, and has worked eight scoreless innings overall with Bowie on the assignment.

Finishing the job in the top of the sixth, Adam Stauffer spun two more perfect innings, striking out four batters to earn his first save of the season.

Akron took the early lead in the second game with a home run from Brayan Rocchio in the second game but Noah Denoyer and Jake Prizina (W, 1-0) held the RubberDucks scoreless for the next four innings. The pair struck out eight batters together.

Luis Oviedo (0-4) gave up Bowie’s first two runs in the bottom of the third when a two-run throwing error pushed Bowie ahead. With Kyle Marman on the bump, for the second night in a row Colton Cowser lead off the fourth inning with a solo blast, his fourth of the season. Later in the frame Greg Cullen took things a step further with a two-run blast to give Bowie the 5-1 edge.

Bowie was still primed to strike in the fifth inning, as Zach Watson smashed a two-run home run off of Thomas Ponticelli, and Cowser delivered another big blast later in the frame, the second two-home run game for the Baysox on the evening.

Cade Smith was the only Akron hurler to silence Bowie bats while retiring all four batters faced, and Griffin McLarty worked scoreless for Bowie in relief to wrap up the night.

The doubleheader sweep bumps Bowie up to a 37-47 record, as well as a 10-5 mark in the second half. Bowie and Akron will continue their six-game set on Friday at home, with the first pitch of the fourth game set for 7:05 p.m.