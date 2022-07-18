(The Center Square) – Thirteen candidates – nine Democrats and four Republicans – are facing off this month in the gubernatorial primary election that will set the stage for the November ballot.

Incumbent Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is in the final stretch of his second consecutive term in office and cannot seek reelection under the Maryland Constitution. In Tuesday’s primary, the top vote-getter in each party will advance to the Nov. 8 general election.

On the Democrat ticket, Peter Franchot is one of two candidates with past or present elected experience. Franchot, whose running mate as lieutenant governor is Monique Anderson-Walker, currently serves as state comptroller and is not seeking reelection.

Franchot lays out a series of position statements on his campaign website, including his take on addressing Maryland’s economy in the road ahead.

“When we build back our economy, it will be fundamentally different,” Franchot wrote. “We’ll create a more fair system that puts Main Street before Wall Street and gives our workers the quality of life they deserve because they are the engine that drives Maryland’s success.”

Douglas Gansler, who served as state attorney general from 2007-15, also is running as a Democrat with running mate Candace Hollingsworth.

“I’m running for governor because Maryland is facing tremendous challenges right now, and we don’t have a moment to waste,” Gansler wrote on his campaign website. “I’ve spent my career serving Marylanders with progressive values and bold action.”

Also on the ballot are Jon Baron, a former nonprofit executive and federal official, with running mate Natalie Williams; Ralph Jaffe, who has sought candidacy on multiple occasions in the past, with running mate Mark Greben; and Ashwani Jain, who served in President Barack Obama’s administration, with running mate LaTrece Hawkins Lytes.

Additionally, former U.S. Secretary of Education John King Jr. is on the Democrat ticket with running mate Michelle Siri; author and former executive Wes Moore is running with Aruna Miller; Tom Perez, who previously served as Democratic National Committee chairman and U.S. secretary of labor, with running mate Shannon Sneed; and Jerry Segal, who ran for president in 2020, with running mate Justinian Dispenza.

On the Republican ticket, three of the four candidates have past or present elected experience, all in state politics.

Dan Cox, representing Maryland’s Fourth District as a state delegate, is vying for the state’s top elected position with running mate Gordana Schifanelli.

Cox wrote on the front of his campaign page, “I will end the vaccine and health mandates and restore freedom by restoring the Constitution’s protections to all the people of Maryland.” He also touched on a “five-point contract for Maryland,” proclaiming it “will be just the beginning of a new birth for our free state.”

Also vying for advancement on the Republican ticket are two former state delegates: Robin Ficker and running mate LeRoy Yegge Jr.; and Kelly Schulz, whose past resume also includes stints as Maryland secretary of commerce and Maryland secretary of labor, with running mate Jeff Woolford.

Rounding out the list of Republican candidates is Joe Werner, who previously ran unsuccessfully as a Democrat for Maryland in the 1st Congressional District in 2016 and in a bid for the state House of Delegates in 2018. Werner’s running mate is Minh Thanh Luong.