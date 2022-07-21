Ranger is a handsome 2-year-old,28-pound,tri-color beagle ISO a foster or forever home.Ranger is shy when he first meets people but warms up with some TLC and treats. Beagles love treats.

Ranger is a happy boy with a shining personality when he is in the company of other dogs.He would love a canine companion and a fenced yard in his home.

Please click this link, and visit Ranger to see and read the most up-to-date information about him!

Ranger has finished his vetting and is ready to call his own foster or forever home. Send us a message at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org if you would like to foster or adopt Ranger.