PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – July 20, 2022 – Step up to the plate with a challenge to buy and enjoy Maryland-grown and -produced farm products every day during Buy Local Week, July 22 through July 31, 2022.

In conjunction with the state of Maryland and the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission, Calvert County will celebrate the bounty of local agricultural products and encourages residents to take the “Buy Local Challenge” by pledging to buy at least one locally grown or produced item every day during the week.

“We are fortunate to live in a county where our local farmers, watermen and foresters produce a wide variety of world-class products,” said Economic Development Director Julie Oberg. “Buying local products not only supports our local economy, it tastes fresher, you can get to know the producers and where your food comes from, plus it helps to preserve open space and our rural heritage.”

There are many ways to participate in the annual statewide challenge. The Department of Economic Development suggests adding one or two local items a day to your meals – perhaps fresh eggs and bacon with breakfast, a snack of local fruit or veggies, a glass of local wine or some Chesapeake Bay blue crabs caught by a local waterman. Brighten your table with handmade candles crafted with locally harvested beeswax, serving boards and spoons made from Maryland-grown woods, or a bouquet of locally grown flowers.

Residents are encouraged to visit CalvertAg.com to discover the many local products, farmers markets and roadside stands available in Calvert County. Stop by one of the following farmers markets:

Tuesdays in Prince Frederick at CalvertHealth Medical Center parking lot

(130 Hospital Road) 2:30-6:30 p.m., April 26-Nov. 22

in Dunkirk at the entrance of Dunkirk District Park (10750 Southern Maryland Blvd.) 3:30-6:30 p.m., May 12-Sept. 2

Saturdays in Lusby at the Sneade’s Ace Home Center parking lot

(11861 HG Trueman Road) 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 14-Sept. 24

Citizens can also celebrate Buy Local Week by participating in a Buy Local Challenge contest for a chance to win prizes. For more information about where to purchase local produce, meats and other products, visit CalvertAg.com. To learn more about Maryland’s Buy Local Challenge and to get recipes, visit www.BuyLocalChallenge.com.

For more information about the Calvert County Department of Economic Development, Calvert County sites and attractions and the services available to assist county businesses, call 410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880, send an email to info@ecalvert.com or visit online at www.ecalvert.com.