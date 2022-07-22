SOLOMONS, MD – July 21, 2022 –The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (BSO) will perform on July 30 at 8 p.m. at the PNC Waterside Pavilion at the Calvert Marine Museum. The Orchestra originally planned to play at 7 p.m., but will now begin at 8 p.m. The concert will last approximately an hour and a half.

Ticket reservations to this concert are Pay-What-You-Wish and can be found on the BSO website. Summer 2022 (bsomusic.org)

SOLOMONS, MD– The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (BSO) will perform on July 30 at 7 p.m. at the PNC Waterside Pavilion at the Calvert Marine Museum. Over the next three years, the BSO will visit every county in the state as part of their Music for Maryland Tour, which showcases the Orchestra being owned by the entire State of Maryland. Launching their 2022 concert lineup will take them to six locations around the state: Carroll, Calvert, Kent, Howard, Garrett, and Prince George’s counties.

Led by conductor Jonathan Rush, each performance will showcase curated pieces to celebrate each county’s spirit. With the Patuxent River as a backdrop, the Orchestra will perform Jonathan Leshnoff’s Dancing Blue Crabs! to commemorate the significance of the Maryland blue crab in Calvert County. This family-friendly concert will be the highlight of the summer! The BSO will also offer free programming for young listeners and families at each location on their tour.

Ticket reservations to this concert are Pay-What-You-Wish and can be found on the BSO website. Summer 2022 (bsomusic.org)

For more information on the Music for Maryland Tour, visit: https://www.bsomusic.org/Summer