PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, MD – “Every Sailor a Damage Controlman,” goes the adage for seagoing personnel, referring to every Sailor’s responsibility in responding to emergencies aboard the ship. Firefighters at NAS Patuxent River took that to heart when they completed shipboard firefighting training July 13-16, despite being a station on a shore-based air installation. PINEY POINT, Maryland (July 14, 2022) – Naval District Washington firefighters assigned to NAS Patuxent River participate in shipboard firefighting at the Joseph Sacco Firefighting and Safety Training facility at the Seafarers of Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship. Despite being stationed aboard a naval air station, the Pax River firefighters understood the importance of specialized shipboard firefighter training due to the number of watercraft that visit or are moored at NAS Patuxent River. Credit: Clifford G. Montgomery III, District Fire Chief Naval District Washington Fire Department – NAS Patuxent River) / U.S. Navy

“After hearing of the events taking place in San Diego with the USS Bonhomme Richard, Patuxent River Fire and Emergency Services wanted to ensure our personnel is at a state of readiness if an incident similar to that event ever took place on our facility,” said Fire Capt. James Barnes, Naval District Washington Fire Department – NAS Patuxent River. “Our firefighters pride themselves at always staying at a high state of readiness and will do what it takes to ensure we continue to be ready for any emergency that may take place at Patuxent River, Webster Field, or to our surrounding mutual aid partners.”

To accomplish this, 25 firefighters from NAS Patuxent River attended shipboard firefighting training at the Seafarers of Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship (SHLSS) in Piney Point, Maryland, a vocational school dedicated to preparing students for successful careers as U.S. Merchant Mariners. The Pax River firefighters built upon a close working relationship with the staff that runs the Joseph Sacco Firefighting and Safety Training School at SHLSS, which specializes in maritime shipboard firefighting tactics.

“Our crews attend structural fire simulations, aircraft fire simulations, and car fire simulations throughout the year, but we rarely have an opportunity to train with live fire in a shipboard setting,” said Barnes. “The Joseph Sacco Firefighting and Safety Training School specialize in such training. Before the live fire scenario, crews were briefed on best practices, what to expect and what situations they can expect on a large vessel should a major incident occur. Training included Shipboard Firefighting Tactics, Rescue Considerations while conducting Shipboard Firefighting, and best practices to conserve and protect property.” PINEY POINT, Maryland (July 14, 2022) – Training personnel stand by a Naval District Washington fire truck outside the Joseph Sacco Firefighting and Safety Training facility shipboard fire trainer at the Seafarers of Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship. NAS Patuxent River firefighters undertook specialized shipboard firefighter training at the facility due to the number of watercraft that visit or are moored at air station. Credit: Clifford G. Montgomery III, District Fire Chief Naval District Washington Fire Department – NAS Patuxent River) / U.,S. Navy

It may seem overly cautious for firefighters on an air station to undertake specialized shipboard firefighting training. Still, NAS Patuxent River’s operations are not only limited to the air and ground.

“We have several waterborne assets at Pax,” said Chief Aviation Structural Mechanic Brandon Higdon, NAS Patuxent River Port Operations Leading Chief Petty Officer. “In addition to our Port Ops small craft and those of our mission partners, we also regularly work with barges on the Patuxent River. As anyone who has been to sea can tell you, there is no such thing as ‘too prepared’ when considering safety aboard a ship.”

The firefighters took these operations into effect while planning realistic training scenarios specific to Pax River. The crews focused on a ship fire that could take place at the West Basin Marina off of Dock D. The preparation for this scenario was unique as crews would be utilizing close to 1,100 feet of various size firefighting hoses and multiple firefighting appliances. To accomplish that, they deployed a ” leader-line ” hose load,” allowing them to reach and extend the hose line over great distances to such a fire.

“We usually like to prepare for the worst-case scenario and work our way back from there,” added Barnes. “If we do that, we’ll be ready for anything. Now that specialized training is complete; I’m confident that our crews can attack any and all situations regarding a major maritime Incident at Patuxent River or Webster Field. Thanks to our working with our mutual aid partners and making connections, we’ve participated in this specialized training which allows our crew to be in the best possible state of readiness to protect our fellow Pax Pros.”