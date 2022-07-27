Just before 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, the Charles County 911 center received calls for a car on fire inside the garage in the 8000 blk of Gilroy Road in Nanjemoy. Credit: Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services Credit: Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services Credit: Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services Credit: Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services Credit: Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services Credit: Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services Credit: Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services

The structure fire assignment was sent, and in minutes Chief 8 (Hudson) arrived reporting the detached shed was involved in fire with a car on the outside on fire as well. NDW E211 arrived and made an aggressive attack along with E44 keeping the fire confined to the original structure.

Water supply was established, and Command requested the remainder of the unit’s “stage”. Command continued to operate with E211, E44, E82, and NDW T20. The fire is believed to have started as a result of an auto malfunction while being worked on by the home’s occupant.

All units cleared within the hour, and one firefighter was taken to a local hospital for observation. 44 volunteer Fire/EMS with mutual aid from NDW Stump Neck and NDW Indian Head responded to this emergency incident.

The Fire Marshal’s preliminary report is pending.