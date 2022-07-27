PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – July 27, 2022 – The Calvert County Department of Community Resources reminds citizens that food and resource assistance is available. Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) will offer children ages 2-18 free grab-and-go meal kits containing five days of breakfast and lunch meals beginning Wednesday, July 27. Meals will be provided in drive-thru style. Children do not have to be CCPS students to participate.

Parents/guardians who wish to pick up meals without children present must register ahead of time by calling the Child Nutrition Office at 443-550-8680. Registration hours are Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Meal kits will be available in the front parking lot of Southern Middle School located at 9615 HG Trueman Road on Wednesdays, July 27 through Aug. 17, and Tuesday, Aug. 23 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Meal kits will also be distributed in the front parking lot of Huntingtown High School located at 4125 N. Solomons Island Road on Wednesdays, July 27 through Aug. 17, and Tuesday, Aug. 23 from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Citizens can also find a host of resource assistance and information at OurCalvert.org. From food or financial assistance to crisis, transportation and housing, OurCalvert.org is a hub of resource information.

“During the school year, families rely on schools to provide nutritious food to their children, but this becomes more challenging when school is out for the summer,” said Community Resources Director Jennifer Moreland. “We want to remind the public that there are local food assistance programs and other resources available at their fingertips on OurCalvert.org. For any challenges you may be facing, there is help. OurCalvert.org has a list of 16 service categories, organized so citizens can find the information they need.”

For questions, contact the Calvert County Department of Community Resources at 410-535-1600, ext. 8803 or email Community.Resources@calvertcountymd.gov.