NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. – The Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) named 398 schools across Divisions I, II, III, and NAIA as 2022 IWLCA Academic Honor Squads on Wednesday afternoon (July 27). In addition, the IWLCA honored 1,104 student-athletes from 194 different institutions with a spot on the 2022 IWLCA Division III Academic Honor Roll.

The St. Mary's College of Maryland women's lacrosse team is picking up their 10th consecutive Academic Honor Squad distinction while 10 team members were named to the Academic Honor Roll. Credit: St. Mary's College of Maryland

To qualify for the prestigious Academic Honor Squad award, the women’s lacrosse team must have posted a 3.2 or higher team GPA for the academic year.

St. Mary’s College posted a 3.557 team GPA during the 2021-22 academic year for its 13th Academic Honor Squad recognition in 15 years. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the IWLCA did not name Academic Honor Squads in 2020. St. Mary’s was the only institution to represent the United East Conference.

To be eligible to be named to the Academic Honor Roll, student-athletes must be junior, senior, or graduate students and have earned a cumulative academic GPA of 3.50 or greater.

The 10 Seahawks on the Academic Honor Roll were Jayne Barkman ’22 (Lothian, Md./Southern), Kelly Emge ’22 (Forest Hill, Md./Fallston), Mary Kate Fitz-Patrick (Cockeysville, Md./Notre Dame Prep), Camryn Gentner ’22 (Catonsville, Md./Catonsville), Lucy Gussio ’22 (Baldwin, Md./Notre Dame Prep), Stephanie Heffron ’22 (Bowie, Md./St. John’s College), and Susanna Schmidt ’22 (Poolesville, Md./Poolesville) and juniors Lily Davison (Phoenix, Md./Dulaney), Erin Piper (Manchester, Md./Manchester Valley), and Nancy Slaughter (Phoenix, Md./Dulaney).

Barkman, Emge, Fitz-Patrick, Gussio, Heffron, and Schmidt are all repeat selections while all 10 were named 2021-22 United East Scholar-Athletes.

In its inaugural season in the United East, St. Mary’s (13-6) claimed the top seed with an undefeated 6-0 conference record, hosted the 2022 United East Conference Women’s Lacrosse Championship Tournament, and hoisted the program’s fourth conference championship trophy. With the United East automatic qualification in hand, St. Mary’s made the program’s ninth appearance in the NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse Championship Tournament and advanced to the second round.

Past IWLCA Academic Honor Squad Awards