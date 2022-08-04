Bogie is a four-year-old, 21-pound beagle, ISO his forever home.

A calm, cool, laid-back boy is how Bogie’s foster mom describes him. Bogie enjoys the company of both people and other dogs. He likes to cuddle and curl up to nap with his foster brothers. Bogie would love to have an easy-going canine companion in his forever home.

Please click this link, and visit Bogie to see and read the most up-to-date information about him!

Bogie has finished his vetting and is ready for a foster or forever home to call his own. Send us a message at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org if you would like to foster or adopt Bogie.

Follow this link to meet all of our beagles ISO foster or forever homes http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vCurrentDogs.aspx.