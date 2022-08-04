ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Navy baseball head coach Paul Kostacopoulos announced on Wednesday the addition of former Lafayette College skipper Tim Reilly as the Mids pitching coach. Reilly will replace Mike Trapasso, who left to join the coaching staff at UT-Arlington.

“We could not be more excited than to have the opportunity to hire Tim,” said Kostacopoulos. “As a coach, he is extremely detailed and enthusiastic. He will be an outstanding addition to our baseball staff as well as to the Naval Academy.”

Credit: U.S. Naval Academy Athletics

“I am excited and honored to be joining the Navy baseball program,” added Reilly. “This is a special place with an incredible mission, history and tradition. I am extremely grateful to Coach Kostacopoulos, Athletic Director Chet Gladchuk and the administration for this opportunity.”

No stranger to the Patriot League, Reilly spent the last five seasons with the league rival Leopards, serving as an assistant coach under former Navy assistant Joe Kinney for three years and as the head coach for the last two seasons.

In his two years as the bench boss, Reilly led Lafayette to 22 victories in league play, marking the first time the program had posted 10-or-more conference wins in consecutive seasons since 2006-07 and only the third time in school history. As a pitching staff, the Leopards finished 2022 with the league lead in strikeouts (188) and ERA (3.84) in conference games.

Producing three All-Patriot League honorees in his first season at the helm in 2021, Reilly followed that up by having a trio of all-league selections this spring, highlighted by pitcher Jake Bloss earning First Team All-Patriot League recognition after pacing the league in earned run average and strikeouts during conference play.

His first three seasons in Easton saw Reilly serve as the team’s recruiting coordinator and work closely with all areas of the Lafayette program, overseeing the hitters and catchers in his first campaign as a pair of Leopards picked up First Team All-PL accolades. Reilly then took over as the team’s pitching coach for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Prior to Lafayette, Reilly spent six seasons on the coaching staff at his alma-mater Rutgers, playing a key role in the program’s transition to the Big Ten Conference in 2015 while serving as the recruiting coordinator and working closely with the Scarlet Knight catchers. During his time on the Rutgers staff, Reilly helped four Scarlet Knight backstops earn all-conference honors, including All-Big Ten selection R.J. Devish, who entered the program as an infielder before posting a breakout 2016 campaign that saw Devish named National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) District II Player of the Year and earn a spot on the Johnny Bench Award watch list as one of the nation’s top catchers. Reilly was also instrumental in Jeff Melillo becoming a Johnny Bench Award candidate in 2013.

Before returning to Piscataway, N.J., Reilly was an assistant coach for the 2011 season at Rider University, where he was responsible for the catchers and hitters. Reilly played a role in developing Nick Crescenzo into a Louisville Slugger Freshman All-American and the MAAC Rookie of the Year, one of three Bronc hitters to claim All-MAAC honors during Reilly’s lone season at Rider.

Reilly got his first collegiate coaching opportunity in 2010 as a student assistant coach for Rutgers, helping lead a 30-win Scarlet Knight team that advanced to the semifinal round of the Big East Tournament and saw three players drafted.

A four-year letterwinner at catcher for the Scarlet Knights and coach Fred Hill from 2006-2009, Reilly was an Academic All-Big East selection in 2007 as the team matched a program record with 42 wins en route to winning the Big East Championship and earning a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

A product of Holy Spirit High School, Reilly graduated from Rutgers in 2009 with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science, concentrating in sports management.

