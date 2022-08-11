Wyatt is a 4-year-old,19-pound, tri-color beagle ISO his forever home.

Wyatt is a good-natured boy that loves people and other dogs. He enjoys chilling with his humans and playing with his foster brothers. Wyatt is hoping for a forever home where his humans will be home most of the time. He would also like to have a canine companion and a fenced yard for fun beagle zoomies.

Please click this link, and visit Wyatt to see and read the most up-to-date information about him!

Wyatt has finished his vetting and is ready for a foster or forever home to call his own. Send us a message at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org if you would like to foster or adopt Wyatt.