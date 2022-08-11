NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND PATUXENT RIVER, Md.–Program Executive Office Air Anti-Submarine Warfare, Assault, and Special Mission Programs (PEO (A)) welcomed new leadership in a brief ceremony on July 29 at the Pentagon.

Maj. Gen. Greg Masiello

Maj. Gen. Greg Masiello transferred leadership to Mr. Gary Kurtz with Mr. Tommy Ross, performing the duties of the assistant secretary of the Navy (ASN) research, development, and acquisition (RDA) presiding over the event.

“I just want to say thank you for your leadership. Thank you for everything you’ve done for the Navy,” said Ross.

Masiello has been assigned to the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy where he will join the anomalous health incidents, cross-functional team.

“You could not have a better team. Thank you for the continued relationship across the PEO,” said Masiello. “Mr. Kurtz and Mr. Rothback (deputy program executive officer) have the helm and [PEO(A)] is in good hands. Thank you for all your support.”

Kurtz began his career in 1984 joining NAVAIR as a logistics manager for Navy foreign military sales programs. He went on to serve in various program office roles leading to his first principal deputy program manager position in 1997. He became the director of corporate operations for Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division before joining the senior executive service in 2007 in his role as NAVAIR assistant commander for corporate operations. Prior to assuming command of PEO(A), Kurtz served as the PEO for Aviation Common Systems and Commercial Services. Mr. Tommy Ross, assistant secretary of the Navy (ASN) research, development and acquisition (RDA) shares a coin and congratulates Maj. Gen. Greg Masiello on his leadership in a virtual turnover of PEO(A) to Mr. Gary Kurtz. Credit: U.S. Navy

“It is an honor to join this team of dedicated professionals. I’m looking forward to supporting our warfighters by being able to provide them advanced capabilities, dependable and available platforms while ensuring they remain affordable”, said Kurtz.

PEO(A) encompasses a diverse range of products, including Tactical Airlift (PMA-207), Heavy Lift Helicopters (PMA-261), Air ASW Systems (PMA-264), Airborne Strategic Command, Control, and Communications (PMA-271), Presidential Helicopters (PMA-274), V-22 Joint Program Office (PMA-275), Light/Attack Helicopters (PMA-276), Maritime Patrol & Reconnaissance Aircraft (PMA-290), Multi-Mission Helicopters (PMA-299), and Advanced Sensors Technology.