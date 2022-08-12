LEONARDTOWN, MD – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointment made by the Board of Education at its meeting of August 10, 2022.

Mr. James H. Copsey, III Credit: St. Mary's County Public Schools

The Board appointed Mr. James H. Copsey, III as Principal at Leonardtown High School. Mr. Copsey holds a Master’s Degree from Towson University and a Bachelor’s Degree from Lynchburg College. Mr. Copsey currently serves as Acting Principal at Leonardtown High School.

Mr. Copsey’s appointment is effective Monday, August 15, 2022.