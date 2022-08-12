LEONARDTOWN, MD – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointment made by the Board of Education at its meeting of August 10, 2022.
The Board appointed Mr. James H. Copsey, III as Principal at Leonardtown High School. Mr. Copsey holds a Master’s Degree from Towson University and a Bachelor’s Degree from Lynchburg College. Mr. Copsey currently serves as Acting Principal at Leonardtown High School.
Mr. Copsey’s appointment is effective Monday, August 15, 2022.