AAA Club Alliance (ACA) is ‘stepping up’ its annual ‘Step Up for Hunger’ campaign with an ambitious, multi-faceted initiative, intended to raise more money than ever before for Feeding America and its local food banks. ACA employees have set out to walk, jog or run 50 million steps in the next two weeks, a goal that is 15% greater than last year. When achieved, ACA will donate 200,000 meals to local foodbanks across our territory.

“ACA and our employees recognize how rising costs due to inflation continue to impact those experiencing food insecurity, especially children,” said Amber Zionkowski, Corporate Citizenship Manager for AAA Club Alliance. “This year’s goal reflects AAA’s commitment to providing help where it’s needed most in the communities we serve.”

The Step Up for Hunger campaign, now in its third year, has been dramatically expanded for greater impact. AAA employees are not just walking the walk, they are also volunteering their time at local food banks and collecting canned goods and monetary donations at local AAA Retail stores and regional offices.

New this year, ACA will also host a CANgineering competition at each of our Retail locations, encouraging teams to build a structure with the donated canned goods, a creative way to engage our Associates and the community in this important corporate citizenship effort.

Our canned goods collection will extend into September, which is Hunger Action Month.