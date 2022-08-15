?(HANOVER, MD – August 11, 2022) More than a thousand students across Maryland will go to back to school this year with pencils, paper, glue sticks, and other needed items thanks to the generosity of the public and employees at the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE). From July 11 to July 29, MDOT and MSDE partnered with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Maryland for their second statewide Back to School Supply Drive, collecting thousands of items and more than $2,000 in cash donations to help students prepare for the school year.

“We put out the call, and our MDOT team, our partners at MSDE and our customers all across Maryland responded to help the Boys and Girls Clubs of Maryland prepare students for success in the classroom,” said MDOT Secretary James F. Ports, Jr. “Marylanders are eager to invest in the future of our young people. The result of this drive – filling 1,000 bags with school supplies – sends a tremendous message of support for students.”

During the drive, MDOT business units including the Transportation Secretary’s Office, MDOT Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA), MDOT Maryland Port Administration (MDOT MPA), MDOT Maryland Aviation Administration (MDOT MAA), Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA), MDOT Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) and MDOT State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) collected supplies from employees and customers at more than 50 locations statewide.

MSDE also conducted an internal collection drive for supplies and donations among the agency’s employees statewide and joined MDOT and the Boys and Girls Club in promoting the school supply drive on its website and social media. Additionally, the Boys and Girls Club hosted a website where monetary donations could be made specifically for school supplies.

“MSDE appreciates this opportunity to partner with MDOT and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Maryland in this Back to School Drive, and we thank participants for supporting our students and equipping them with tools for success. These supplies are not merely pens, pencils, and paper, they are instruments of imagination, creativity, learning, and truth-seeking that will be applied in classrooms across the state,” said State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury. ?