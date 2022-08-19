BOWIE, MD – Things finally fell back into place for the Bowie Baysox on Thursday night, as they scrapped their five-game losing streak while picking up a 10-2 win over the Somerset Patriots. Bowie plated 10 unanswered runs to close the night, while Brenan Hanifee tossed five strong innings to earn his first win since 2019.

Credit: Bowie Baysox

While Somerset did strike the first two runs with an RBI single by Andres Chaparro in the first inning, as well as a leadoff home run by Jesus Bastidas in the second inning, Brenan Hanifee was able to settle into his rhythm. Hanifee (W, 1-1) tossed five innings and allowed only one flyout. The win for Hanifee was his first since August 24, 2019, while he pitched for High-A Frederick.

Adam Stauffer and Shelton Perkins each hurled two scoreless innings to handle the rest of the win for Bowie.

After a scoreless first inning by Deivi Garcia, Bowie quickly tied the game in the second inning when John Rhodes laced a two-RBI double to left field. Hudson Haskin gave Bowie the lead with an RBI single in the third inning and added another run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning to give Bowie the two-run edge.

When Garcia (L, 1-1) allowed two quick baserunners in the sixth inning before being lifted, Toby Welk nailed an RBI single against Kaleb Cowart, and Colton Cowser demolished a three-run home run, his ninth of the season, to give Bowie eight runs.

Connor Norby added a two-run home run off of Barrett Loeske in the eighth inning for good measure, also his ninth of the season.

As Bowie breaks their five-game losing streak, their record improves to 54-57, and 27-15 in the second half. Bowie and Somerset will continue their six-game series on Friday, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.