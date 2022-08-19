UPDATE 9:30 a.m.: All police activity has cleared from the Dunkirk Town Center area.

Dunkirk, MD- This morning, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page about a large police presence in the area and there was no cause for public concern or any safety issues.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle reached out to Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kristen Leitch for more information. Ms. Leitch stated, “Detectives from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office along with cadets from the Criminal Justice Academy are conducting a grid search for evidence from a prior investigation.”