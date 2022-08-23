The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision in Oxon Hill. The deceased pedestrian is 38-year-old Noshua Vann of Waldorf.

On August 20, 2022, at approximately 9:45 pm, patrol officers were called to the 6100 block of St. Barnabas Road.

The preliminary investigation suggests Vann was in the roadway at the time of the collision. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 22-0039960