Olive, is a 4-year-old, 20-pound, tri-color beagle girl ISO her forever home.

This little cutie is a power snuggler extraordinaire!

She loves curling up on the sofa to watch tv and snuggle with her humans. Olive would love to be her human’s one and only.

Olive enjoys going for long walks and does very well on a leash.

She also loves to run beagle zoomies in the backyard and would enjoy a fenced yard in her forever home.

Please click this link, and visit Olive to see and read the most up-to-date information about her!

Olive has finished her vetting and is ready for a foster or forever home to call his own. Send us a message at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org if you would like to foster or adopt Olive.