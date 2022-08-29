Tuesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 pm and 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 70. West wind 3 to 6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts to less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.