A White Plains resident who loves to play Mega Millions and Powerball has a new fondness for FAST PLAY games. He just won a $100,000 top prize on a FAST PLAY Towering 10s ticket.

The 57-year-old recently moved to the area from the Philippines and is awaiting the arrival of his wife from their native country. The construction worker plans to pay some bills with the prize, but also wants to use some of the funds for a down payment on a house.

The Charles County man found his lucky $10 ticket at Palmer Exxon, which is located at 7106 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway in Landover.

“I was a little excited when I finally won,” he said. “I am glad it was my time. I have been playing for a while.”

The Prince George’s County gas station will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling a $100,000 winning FAST PLAY ticket.

The Towering 10s game went on sale July 4 and just gave up its second top prize. There are still 28 $100,000 prizes that remain unclaimed along with 18 $50,000 prizes, 30 $20,000 prizes and 29 $10,000 prizes. Players may also win smaller prizes that range from $10 to $1,000.