Prince Frederick, MD – CalvertHealth Annual Breast Cancer 5K Held October 1 in Solomons.

CalvertHealth will hold its annual Breast Cancer 5K on Saturday, October 1, in beautiful Solomons Island to benefit the Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care. The center was the first multidisciplinary breast center in Southern Maryland and now celebrates more than 12 years of serving the community.

With higher mortality rates for breast cancer in Calvert County versus the state of Maryland and the United States according to the National Cancer Institute, the 5K helps raise critical funds to support keeping breast services close to home.

This year’s 5K event introduces opportunities for Facebook fundraising, day-of superlatives, prizes, fun pre-race activities, and additional information regarding our plans to transform cancer care in the region.

Since the inception of the event in 2010, the Breast Cancer 5K has raised more than $350,000 to support the critical work of the Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care. Funds raised have furthered the center’s mission to provide local women and men access to an experienced team of breast health experts and the most sophisticated technology available today.

Foundation Board Trustee and 5K Committee Chair Barry Friedman, said “It’s more important than ever to support the 5K and the work that this event supports. Together, we have an opportunity to make this year’s 5K better than ever. Register to walk/run with your friends, family, co-workers, classmates, or neighbors and show your support of breast cancer awareness. This is a fun community event that will bring us all together to raise money for a great cause. We all know someone who has been touched by breast cancer and this is our opportunity to show our support for the Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care.”

This year’s race will feature more pre-race events including face painting, corn hole, and more. Come early and don’t miss out on the fun! Race check-in begins at 7 a.m. and the program begins at 8 a.m. at the Solomons Medical Office Building located at 14090 Solomons Island Road. To take advantage of the $40 early bird rate and a guaranteed t-shirt, participants should register by September 16. Race registration will be available for $50 per registrant leading up to the event. All proceeds benefit the Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care. For more information or to register, go to CalvertHealthFoundation.org/CH-5K or contact the Foundation Office at 410.414.4570.

A special thank you to this year’s early sponsors: Sneade’s Ace Home Center, Asbury Solomons, Barrett & Associates, Bird Barkman Team, Brother’s Johnson, Mr. Barry & Mrs. Kelly Friedman, Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc., A&W Insurance Services, Inc., Cedar Point Federal Credit Union, Comfort Keepers, Dr. Ramona Crowley Goldberg, Empire Graphics, Flying Frog Fitness, and the Prince Frederick Shopping Center, Mr. Steve and Mrs. Lisa Garner, Garner Exterior, Spalding Consulting, Bob Harvey, Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant, Mike Jordan, Millennial Marketing Agency, Passport Title-Law Offices of Jacki Meiser, PC, Personalized Therapy, LLC and State Farm Insurance, Philip Riehl Agency. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.