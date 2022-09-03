Bubbles has dressed up and put on his best tie, in the hopes that some incredible person will want to take him home.

Bubbles is 3 years old and weigh about 15 pounds. He has been around other cats and dogs.

Bubbles is ready to get sprung from the shelter and into his new home. Are you ready to add this handsome boy to your family?

Email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov to schedule an appointment.

QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)