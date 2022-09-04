(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden gave a speech Thursday night on the “soul of the nation” and called out what he sees as threats to American democracy.

Biden’s prime-time speech from Philadelphia honed in on former President Donald Trump and his supporters, saying they pose a significant threat to democracy itself.

“Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic,” Biden said.

He added that not all Republicans are extremists, but said the party remains under Trump’s influence.

“There’s no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven, and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans, and that is a threat to this country,” he said.

Biden continued and said that “MAGA Republicans” did not care about the Constitution or the rule of law as they move to overturn the 2020 election.

“They are working right now, as I speak, in state after state, to give the power to decide elections in America to partisans and cronies, empowering election deniers to undermine democracy itself. They promote authoritarian leaders, and they fan the flames of political violence that are a threat to our personal rights, to the pursuit of justice, to the rule of law, to the very soul of this country.”

After berating “MAGA Republicans,” Biden then moved on to emphasize the need for unity, saying that Americans need to put aside their differences to stop the threat that Trump and “MAGA Republicans” pose to American democracy.

“I’m asking our nation to come together, unite behind the single purpose of defending our democracy regardless of your ideology,” he said.

Near the conclusion of his speech, Biden touted his various political successes, including the passing of the infrastructure bill, a health care reform bill, and a climate initiative.

“Today, America’s economy is faster, stronger, than any other advanced nation in the world,” he said.

Republicans blasted Biden’s speech, calling his disparaging remarks hypocritical, especially after he ran a campaign based on the idea of American unity.

“Tonight’s divisive and tone-deaf speech is a culmination of his team’s work and rhetoric,” said U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas. “This Administration has villainized any American that does not agree with their radical far-left agenda.”

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., responded to Biden’s attacks on “MAGA Republicans” in recent days with remarks of his own Thursday, saying Biden is the one dividing the country with his attacks.

“Yet instead of trying to bring our country together to solve these challenges, President Biden has chosen to divide, demean, and disparage his fellow Americans,” McCarthy said. “Why? Simply because they disagree with his policies. That is not leadership.”