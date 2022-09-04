ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today proclaimed September 2022 as the 4th annual International Underground Railroad Month in Maryland. The month acknowledges the significance of the Underground Railroad, and all those involved, for its contribution to the eradication of slavery in the United States and as a cornerstone for the more comprehensive civil rights movement that followed. Maryland also continues to honor 2022 as the “Year of Harriet Tubman” to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Tubman’s birth.

“It’s an honor for Maryland to share the stories of the heroes of the Underground Railroad with the world in every possible way,” said Governor Hogan. “This month, International Underground Railroad Month, is a way to encourage everyone to visit historical sites and attractions and take part in special events, so we can continue to commemorate the visionary freedom fighters and those they rescued.” Portraits of Underground Railroad abductor Harriet Tubman sit on display in the Harriet Tubman Museum and Educational Center in Cambridge. Credit: Kaitlyn Levinson / Capital News Service Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park Harriet Tubman (1822-1913) was born into slavery in Maryland, on the Eastern Shore of the Chesapeake Bay, but escaped to Philadelphia in 1849. She returned repeatedly to help others find freedom, becoming a famous “conductor” on the escape route known as the Underground Railroad.

Since the tribute month coincides with “The Year of Harriet Tubman” in Maryland, the Maryland Department of Commerce Office of Tourism created a new collection of experiences highlighting the impact the Chesapeake Bay and surrounding waterways had on passengers of the underground railroad called, The Hidden Chesapeake: Slavery and Freedom through Harriet Tubman’s Eyes.

“With nearly 100 sites throughout the state, Maryland is uniquely positioned as the world’s most powerful Underground Railroad storytelling destination,” said Secretary Mike Gill of the Maryland Department of Commerce. “Visiting the museums and attractions and taking part in special activities this month honors the brave men and women who were involved in Maryland’s contributions to free enslaved people.”

Maryland has the most documented successful escapes using the Underground Railroad and the most National Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom sites. A range of sites offer permanent Underground Railroad exhibits and experiences, including the Josiah Henson Museum & Park, the Visit Hagerstown Underground Railroad Walking Tour, the Southern Maryland African American Heritage Guide, the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway Driving Tour, and Maryland’s Frederick Douglass Driving Tour.

International Underground Railroad Month events, exhibits, and activities include:

To plan your journey along the Underground Railroad Month and to learn more, visit https://www.visitmaryland.org/UGRR.

To learn more about the Tubman Byway, download the audio guide complete with new AR/VR experiences, or request a free copy of the byway map and guide. Share your travel highlights on social media using the hashtag #MDinFocus and #Tubman200.