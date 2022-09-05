ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Navy men’s lacrosse head coach Joe Amplo announced on Tuesday the addition of Michael Phipps to the Midshipmen coaching staff. Phipps, who served as an assistant coach at Navy for three seasons (2015-17), returns to Annapolis after spending the last five seasons at Georgetown.

“We could not be more excited to welcome Michael, Maggie, Finley and Emmy back to the Naval Academy” said Amplo. “Within seconds of speaking with Michael about this position, I could sense his passion for the Naval Academy. His success is notable and he is a proven innovator on offense, strategic recruiter and master at developing his players. What matters most to me is his passion to work here. All of this will allow him to make a lasting impact on all of our midshipmen.”

“It is difficult to put into words how excited I am to be back coaching at the Naval Academy,” said Phipps. “Not only does my family have history within the Annapolis community, it has a history that runs deep here at the Academy. I know firsthand the type of young men I will be fortunate enough to coach, and I am eager to start building these relationships. I would like to thank Coach Amplo and Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk for the opportunity to return to one of the most well respected and historic lacrosse programs and academic institutions in the country.”

The Phipps family name is not only a familiar one in the lacrosse circles, it’s one that has seen three generations coach at the Naval Academy. Michael’s grandfather, Buster Phipps, was an All-American lacrosse player at Maryland and played football under Paul “Bear” Bryant. He went on to serve as an assistant lacrosse coach at Navy under the legendary Willis Bilderback from 1959-72. He helped lead Navy to nine USILA National Championships, including eight straight from 1960-67. During that legendary run, the Mids put together an impressive 79-8 record that featured back-to-back undefeated seasons in 1964 and ’65.

Michael’s father, Wilson, was a member of Maryland’s 1975 men’s lacrosse NCAA Championship team, who went on to serve as an assistant coach at Navy under Dick Szlasa and Bryan Matthews from 1982-85.

Michael, meanwhile, served his first stint in Annapolis as an assistant coach from 2015-17 under Rick Sowell. He helped guide Navy to a share of the Patriot League regular-season title in both 2015 and ’16 while leading the Mids to the 2016 NCAA Quarterfinals. In 2017, the Mids averaged 15.21 points per game which at the time was the program’s best average since the 2007 campaign. Under his tutelage, 2016 team captain Patrick Keena scored 55 points (24G, 31A) to become the first Navy player to reach the 50-point milestone since Jon Birsner in 2006. Keena, meanwhile, is the last player to achieve that feat. That same season, midfielder Casey Rees garnered Honorable Mention All-America honors after producing 37 points on a team-best 34 goals and 3 assists. It’s the most goals by a Navy player since the Mids’ 2004 NCAA Tournament run when Joe Bossi led the team with 44 and Ian Dingman tallied 36 and the third-most goals by a midfielder in program history.

Phipps moved on from Navy to Georgetown (2018-22) where in five seasons eight of Phipps’ offensive players accounted for a combined 11 All-America citations while also setting multiple school records. Additionally, Phipps helped lead the Hoyas to back-to-back BIG EAST regular-season titles (2021, ’22), four BIG EAST Tournament crowns (2018, ’19, ’21, ’22), and four NCAA Tournament appearances (2018, ’19, ’21, ’22).

Phipps’ arrival on the Hilltop paid immediate dividends for the Hoyas in the national statistics, as they were ranked among the top 10 in scoring offense in three of his last four years. Meanwhile, Georgetown was ranked among the top 10 in points per game and assists per game in each of his last four seasons.

Anchored by First-Team All-American midfielder Graham Bundy Jr., Georgetown’s offense was among the nation’s elite in 2022 as the Hoyas were one of only five programs to average 15 or more goals on the year (15.06). Five players scored 25 or more goals, three players dealt out 25 or more assists and six players totaled 35 or more points, as the Hoyas were ranked sixth nationally in points per game (23.71) and seventh in assists per game (8.65). Bundy Jr., who was named the 2022 BIG EAST Midfielder of the Year and the BIG EAST Tournament Most Outstanding Player, set a program record for most points by a midfielder by pacing the team with 70 points (45G, 25A). Attackman Dylan Watson (58G, 6A) and midfielder Alex Trippi (27G, 25A) both garnered Honorable Mention All-America honors with Watson closing out the year ranked fourth nationally in goals per game (3.41) and falling just three goals shy of the Georgetown single-season record.

Phipps was promoted to Associate Head Coach ahead of the 2021 campaign where the Hoyas were ranked third in the NCAA with 9.56 assists per game, fourth in scoring margin (+4.81), and seventh in points per game (22.69). Two-time All-American Jake Carraway broke Georgetown’s all-time points and goals records, en route to a Tewaaraton Finalist campaign, while TJ Haley led the NCAA in assists with 49 (3.27 APG) and was named the BIG EAST Freshman of the Year.

During the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, Phipps’ offense averaged 16.5 goals per game and 9.83 assists per game to rank seventh in the NCAA in both categories. The Hoyas led the nation in scoring margin at a dominant +10.17 clip and his man-up offense scored at a .692 rate – second best in the country. Carraway became just the third player in program history to eclipse 200 career points, while he and fellow attackman Dylan Watson each averaged 3.83 goals per game to rank ninth among all Division I players.

In 2019, the Hoyas tallied 254 goals on the season and scored in double-digits in 16 of 18 games. Daniel Bucaro broke the single-season (61) and career goal records (153) while Carraway tied the single-season points record with 88 (57G, 31A). Both were named USILA All-Americans, along with Lucas Wittenberg with 60 points (23G, 37A). Bucaro was named the BIG EAST Attack Player of the Year, while Carraway and Wittenberg were both tabbed First Team All-BIG EAST. Additionally, Wittenberg set the Georgetown single-game assists record with eight in the semifinals of the BIG EAST Championship.

In 2018, Phipps guided an offense that produced four different 20/20 players for the first time in program history. Carraway (44G, 20A) and Bucaro (34G, 21A) put their marks in the single-season record books while Bucaro and Craig Berge (23G, 24A) garnered USILA All-America honors.

Phipps served as an assistant coach at High Point from 2012-14. In addition to his offensive duties, Phipps also helped develop the Panther’s goalies and guided Austin Geisler to finish the 2014 season ranked second nationally in saves per game (13.63) and fifth in save percentage (59.2). High Point won a share of the Atlantic Sun Conference regular season championship during his final season at HPU.

Phipps also spent two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Severn School and in 2008 served as the Director of Lacrosse Operations at his alma mater.

A 2007 graduate of the University of Maryland, Phipps was a three-year starter on the attack for the Terrapins and garnered Honorable Mention All-America honors as a senior. He amassed 95 points (48G, 47A) over the course of his career, including a team-high 50 points and 28 goals in his senior year. He was the recipient of the Van Trump Award as a senior, honoring the team’s best attackman. Phipps would go on to play professionally in Major League Lacrosse from 2008-10 with the Los Angeles Riptide and Chesapeake Bayhawks.

Phipps and his wife, Maggie, reside in Annapolis with their daughters Finley and Emmy.