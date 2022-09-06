A temporary Civil Penalty Waiver Grace Period is in effect, ending at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2022. You must pay the full Video Toll amount due to participate. Customers with Citations may still contest the Citation in District Court.

The MDTA has ceased escalating toll bills to the Central Collection Unit (CCU) and MDOT Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) over the waiver grace period. This acts as a temporary payment plan by allowing you to stretch out toll payments without the worry of further consequences, until the waiver grace period ends at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2022.

If you have unpaid Video Tolls and/or Civil Penalties, the MDTA will waive the Civil Penalties if your toll balance is paid in full between Feb. 24 and 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2022. After the grace period ends, customers will remain responsible for all unpaid tolls and civil penalties and referrals will resume.

If you already contested to court, but have not been scheduled or have not yet appeared in court, your Civil Penalties will be waived and your court date canceled if you pay your toll balance during the waiver grace period and before your court date (if scheduled).

Anyone with outstanding Civil Penalties associated with unpaid Maryland Video Toll transactions is eligible for the waiver grace period if the toll transaction is paid in full by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2022. Toll debt that had already been referred to MDOT MVA or CCU prior to Feb. 24, 2022, is NOT eligible for the waiver grace period.

After the Civil Penalty Waiver Grace Period ends at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2022, all unpaid tolls AND civil penalties are due based on the printed due dates, and toll debt referrals to MDOT MVA and CCU resume.

Customers remain responsible for their tolls for travels on Maryland toll facilities.

E-ZPass remains the most cost-effective way to travel toll roads in Maryland, saving drivers up to 77% versus the higher rates and additional paperwork that come with Video Tolls. Enroll in E-ZPass or sign up for Pay-By-Plate today at DriveEzMD.com/acct-types/.