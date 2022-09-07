(The Center Square) – Maryland has reached a new milestone in workforce development.

With the highest participation in state history, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan said the state now has 12,000 registered apprentices enrolled and working in the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program. Workers stand near robotics equipment in a manufacturing facility. Credit: WHYFRAME / Shutterstock.com

“Maryland is recognized as a national leader in workforce development, job training, and registered apprenticeships,” Hogan said in a release. “We have grown and diversified apprenticeships more than any other administration in state history, and we have the tools and the talent to continue building a steady pipeline of well-trained skilled workers for the jobs of the future.”

As of Tuesday, there are 182 active apprenticeship programs at 3,879 employers accounting for the 12,000 apprentices, according to the release.

“Since Day 1, Governor Hogan has been focused on utilizing common sense solutions to grow and expand economic opportunity for all Marylanders,” Secretary Tiffany P. Robinson, who leads the Department of Labor, said in a release. “His steadfast support for Registered Apprenticeship has allowed MD Labor to not only grow the number of apprentices in our state to this historic level but also to grow and diversify the industries and occupations that are served by our successful apprenticeship system.”

Over the past eight years, according to the release, 127 new registered apprenticeships have been created and have been introduced to automotive, cybersecurity, health care, information technology, and manufacturing. In addition, 89 apprenticeships were newly created.

Apprenticeships, according to the release, include on-the-job training, combined with classroom learning, for full-time jobs for workers over the age of 18.