(September 7, 2022) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will perform a one-day project on Monday, September 12, to replace a deteriorated underground drainage pipe on MD 765 (Main Street) near Calvert Towne Road in the Prince Frederick area of Calvert County.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, weather permitting, crews will temporarily close MD 765 south of Calvert Towne Road to perform the pipe replacement work. Barrels, cones, and signs will alert motorists to the lane closures and direct them through the following detour routes:

Drivers traveling north of the closure will be directed to use MD 2/4 via Church Street and Old Field Lane.

will be directed to use MD 2/4 via Church Street and Old Field Lane. Drivers traveling south of the closure will be directed along southbound Main Street to reach MD 2/4 (Solomons Island Road).

Customers with questions may contact the MDOT SHA District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603. MDOT SHA contractor Team Cam LLC, of Linthicum Heights, will perform the work.

MDOT SHA works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews as well as our customers. Drivers need to stay alert, focus on driving, and look for reduced speed limits as well as other driving pattern changes. Please drive like you work here and slow down in construction zones. Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.

For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to?Project Portal. Visit the MDOT SHA homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to?md511.maryland.gov.