Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans is proud to announce four new deputies will join the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office after their graduation from the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy (SMCJA) Police Entrance Level Training Program Session 50.

The Director of the SMCJA, Captain Bobby Jones welcomed graduates and their families and spoke about the training program that started on January 21, 2021, which included over 1,000 hours of instruction.

The Academy’s Board of Directors — Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans, Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry, and St. Mary’s County Sheriff Timothy K. Cameron spoke about the graduates’ new careers and the difficulties and rewards each of them will encounter.

Charles County graduate Officer Alana Snyder performed the national anthem, and members of all three counties’ Honor Guard teams presented the colors. Charles County graduate Officer Nathaniel Hopp was the class speaker. Mr. Wayne Silver, Executive Director of the Maryland Police Training & Standards Commission enlightened guests about MPCTC training and certifications. Ms. Pam Burkett-Jones of the College of Southern Maryland and Ms. Kathleen Hebbel of the University of Maryland Global Campus spoke about an articulation agreement between the Academy and both colleges. Chaplain Dave Mohler of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office delivered the invocation and benediction.

Congratulations to the following officers:

Calvert County

Tyrell S. Claggett

Michelle A. Dawson

Olivia R. Sylver

Tanner J. Zinn

Charles County

Jonah J. Gordon

Hayden K. Gould

Kaitlyn M. Guntow

Nathaniel P. Hopp

Sally U. Knutsen

Jonathan M. Logan

Alana X. Snyder

Zachary R. Snyder

Andrew M. Torreyson

Jordan S. Wheeler

St. Mary’s County

Devin M. Absher

Ryan A. Campbell

Myles R. Chase-Johnson

Paul L. Rodriguez

Joseph J. Senatore

Darrell J. Stewart

Christopher M. Truss

During the ceremony, SMCJA instructors presented awards to graduates who excelled in the following categories:

Kaitlyn Guntow (Charles ) won the Scholastic Award

won the Scholastic Award Hayden Gould (Charles) won the Physical Fitness Award

won the Physical Fitness Award Devin Absher. (St. Mary’s) won the Firearms Award

won the Firearms Award Jonah Gordon (Charles) won the Emergency Vehicle Operations Award; and also received the Steve E. Allen Award, named after one of the original founders of the SMCJA who died of cancer several years ago. The Steve Allen Award recipient demonstrates attributes of leadership, initiative, motivation, and compassion throughout their attendance at the academy.

Congratulations to all the graduates and thank you for choosing to serve your community!