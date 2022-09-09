ANNAPOLIS, Md. – With Patriot League play just over a week away for the Navy women’s soccer team, the Mids (3-2-2) will wrap up non-conference play this weekend with a road matchup at Penn (1-0-3) on Thursday evening before coming home for a Sunday night tilt versus Towson (4-1-1). Kickoff for the Navy-Penn game is set for 6 p.m. in Philadelphia, while the Navy-Towson matchup is scheduled for a 6 p.m. opening whistle at the Glenn Warner Soccer Facility.

All of the women’s soccer action this week will have live stats provided online, as well as ESPN+ broadcasts. ESPN+ is a subscription-based streaming service that requires patrons to sign-up for monthly or yearly plans prior to tuning into the contest.

Credit: Navy Athletics

Navy vs. Penn

Thursday will be the seventh meeting between the two schools in a series that began in 1999 … All-time, Penn holds a 3-2-1 advantage over Navy … In that first-ever matchup on Oct. 25, 1999, the Quakers defeated the Mids, 6-0 in Philadelphia … After playing twice in the first two years of the series, Navy and Penn didn’t meet again until Sept. 26, 2010 in Annapolis (the Mids won 3-2) … Over the past 10 years, the two schools have traded victories as Penn won 1-0 in 2013 before Navy earned a 2-1 win in 2014 … The most recent meeting occurred as part of the 2018 Navy Classic in Annapolis. On Sept. 9, 2018, the Quakers garnered a 4-2 victory to go back ahead in the all-time series.

Last 5 Matchups

In the last five matchups dating back to 2000, the Mids and Quakers are tied 2-2-1 with Penn holding a slight 8-7 advantage in total goals scored.

Sept. 9, 2018 (H): Penn 4 – Navy 2

Oct. 12, 2014 (A): Navy 2 – Penn 1

Oct. 14, 2013 (H): Penn 1 – Navy 0 (OT)

Sept. 26, 2010 (H): Navy 3 – Penn 2

Oct. 8, 2000 (H): Navy 0 – Penn 0

Most Recent Navy-Penn Matchup: Sept. 9, 2018

Playing in a solid rain with frequent downpours and wind gusts over 25 miles per hour, the Mids were defeated by the Quakers by a score of 4-2. Junior Baseley McClaskey provided the offense for Navy on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 as she converted a pair of free kick opportunities from distance.

Down 1-0 after a Penn goal in the eighth minute, the next 20 minutes saw a rise in the intensity of the rain and hence the quality of play as both teams struggled to put up much of a threat. That changed in the 28th minute as an aggressive foul by Penn resulted in a yellow card and free kick opportunity for the Mids just outside the 18-yard box. McClaskey calmly approached that free kick chance and hammered home the direct shot on goal.

With the score tied at 1-1, Penn took the lead in the 38th minute on a well-placed shot by Kelsey Andrews that looped into the upper-90 portion of the Navy goalmouth. The Quakers extended their advantage out to two goals with a marker in the 73rd minute.

The game stayed at a 3-1 margin until the final 74 seconds of play when Penn and Navy each tallied a goal. Penn scored at 88:46 on a Emma Loving shot on goal to make it 4-1 before McClaskey answered back at 89:43 with another free kick conversion. The Colorado native increased her range a bit on her second goal of the game as she hit this shot from 25 yards out.

In the game, Penn outshot Navy, 17-10 with a 7-5 advantage in shots on goal. The host Midshipmen held a slight 6-5 margin in corner kicks at the conclusion of the game.

Navy vs. Towson

Sunday marks the ninth meeting between the Mids and Tigers in their all-time series … Prior to the two teams’ 2021 tilt at Towson on Aug. 26, the teams had only met once in the past 10 years, Sept. 9, 2012 when Navy edged Towson in Annapolis, 2-1 … Delving deeper into the series, the Mids and Tigers were quite active in the early years of both programs as they met six times between 1994 (Navy’s second season) and 2007 with Towson winning the initial meeting by a score of 2-1 in Annapolis … All-time, Navy is 7-1 against Towson and 5-1 versus the Tigers on the Mids’ home pitch.

Last 5 Matchups

In the last five matchups dating back to 1998, the Mids are 5-0 with an 8-1 advantage in scoring over that span.

Aug. 26, 2021 (A): Navy 1 – Towson 0

Sept. 9, 2012 (H): Navy 2 – Towson 1

Sept. 9, 2007 (H): Navy 1 – Towson 0

Sept. 5, 2003 (H): Navy 2 – Towson 0

Oct. 20, 1998 (H): Navy 2 – Towson 0

Most Recent Navy-Towson Matchup: August 26, 2021

The Navy women’s soccer team improved to 2-0-1 on the young season as the Mids scored in the third minute courtesy of Caitlin Doran and received a clean sheet effort from Mattie Gallagher as the visitors notched a 1-0 victory at Towson University. The Mids’ defense showcased a strong brand of poised, physical defending throughout the 90 minutes at Tiger Field on a hot, humid Thursday evening.

The action at Tiger Field started fast for the visiting Midshipmen as Doran put them up 1-0 in the third minute of play. In a quick build up the left side, Molly Gillcrist whipped a curling cross right along the six-yard box to the waiting Doran, who easily one-timed the ball into the back of the net.

With Navy up 1-0 and the clock ticking under 20 minutes to go, Gallagher was tested with a pair of high percentage looks on goal by the Tigers as Phoebe Canoles lined up shots on target within 63 seconds of each other for the sophomore’s third and fourth saves of the contest.

Towson’s final opportunity to knot the contest game came in the 78th minute when once again Canoles came in possession of the ball and fired a shot on goal only for Gallagher to stonewall her. Over the final 12-plus minutes, Navy withstood every last Towson rush as the Mids’ defense played composed and physical to the final whistle.

In the 1-0 shutout victory, Navy was outshot by Towson, 12-10, though both teams recorded five shots on goal. The Tigers finished with a 7-2 advantage in corner kicks.

Comparing the Teams 2022 Stats Navy Penn Towson Record 3-2-2 1-0-3 4-1-1 Goals/Gm 1.43 1.00 1.50 Assists/Gm 1.86 0.75 1.67 Shots/Gm 11.6 10.5 14.8 Goals Against Average 0.57 0.75 0.67 GK Saves/Gm 3.71 3.75 3.67

Individual Leaders Navy Penn Towson Goals Foster/Yi, 2 4 Players, 1 Canoles, 4 Assists Liesen, 3 3 Players, 1 Hamid, 3 Points Liesen, 5 Lawton/Raun, 3 Canoles, 10 Shots I. Romano, 9 Stewart, 6 Canoles, 28 GK Saves Gallagher, 26 Gladu, 15 Melendez, 22

Last Time Out: September 4 at Fairleigh Dickinson

The Navy women’s soccer team collected its first road win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson on Sunday afternoon. Playing on the scorching turf of University Stadium, the Mids (3-2-2) received a game-winning goal by team captain Olivia Foster in the 70th minute and saw junior goalkeeper Mattie Gallagher turn aside six shots on goals by the Knights (0-6) to earn the shutout.

Locked in a 0-0 stalemate through one half of action, the Knights were active in the first five minutes of the second stanza as twice they tested Gallagher with shots on goal. The Mids had a rebuttal for that early run of play as ten minutes later, Chloe Dawson and Caitlin Doran each forced Malene Nielsen, FDU’s goalkeeper, into action with difficult shots on goal.

With the game clock counting down towards 20 minutes left, Navy’s consistent pressure resulted in the first score of the contest at 69:57. Set up for a corner kick, Kat Healey lofted a deep, high-arching cross into the middle of the box to Rylee Rives , who leapt up and flicked a header deeper into the box towards Foster, who gathered the ball on one bounce and whipped a shot into the back of the net.

Gallagher made one more save in the game to seal the shutout as she stopped a Lea Egner shot on goal in the 75th minute. In her third clean sheet of 2022, Gallagher was credited with six saves on Sunday afternoon.

For the game, Navy outshot Fairleigh Dickinson, 15-10, though the Knights held a slight 6-5 edge in shots on goal. The hosts also had one more corner kick opportunity than the Mids.