NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion (3-4) outlasted the Navy (2-5) volleyball team in a five-set match that lasted over two and one-half hours Thursday evening at the ODU Volleyball Center in Norfolk, Va. The Monarchs defeated the Mids, 25-22, 24-26, 25-27, 25-16, 16-14, in a match that saw the score tied 40 times in the five sets and the lead change hands on 17 occasions.

“I always appreciate the fighter mentality of this team,” said Navy head coach Paco Labrador . “We know where we need to improve technically and tactically. Each match provides us opportunities to grow.”

Individually, Jordan Llewellyn (Jr., Port Deposit, Md.) set a career-high with 24 kills, and Hannah Hoover (So., Katy, Texas) grabbed a career-high 21 digs.

Set One

The Navy only took a 22-20 lead to see Old Dominion score the next five points to win the frame.

The Mids had more kills than the Monarchs in the set, 15-12, but also more attack errors, 8-3.

Set Two

Navy again took a 22-20 lead before Old Dominion tied the set at 22-22. The teams exchanged side-outs (23-23), then an ODU kill gave it a 24-23 lead. The Monarchs turned the service over to the Mids with a service error (24-24), then Llewellyn and Maggie Bodman (Jr., Northbrook, Ill.) combined for a block to take Navy to set point (25-24). An ace by Jamie Llewellyn (Jr., Port Deposit, Md.) closed out the frame.

Set Three

Navy raced out to a 16-11 lead but soon found itself trailing, 19-18. Old Dominion took a 21-19 lead, but the Mids rallied to take a 22-21 advantage. ODU scored the next two points to take a 23-22 lead; then Navy tallied back-to-back points to reach a set point with a 24-23 advantage. The Monarchs erased the set point with a kill but gave it back to the Mids with a block by the tandem of Bodman and setter Averi Miller (Jr., Phoenix, Ariz.). A Navy service error tied the score at 25-25. Old Dominion committed an attack error to give Navy a third chance to serve for the set (26-25). At the time, a blocking error by the Monarchs gave the Mids a 2-1 lead in sets.

Credit: Navy Athletics

Bodman hit .750 in the set as she posted six kills and no attack errors on eight attempts.

Set Four

The Mids were in front, 12-11, but the Monarchs scored the ensuing seven points to take an 18-12 lead on their way to winning the set and forcing the fifth stanza.

Set Five

Old Dominion took an early 5-2 lead and eventually built a 10-5 advantage. It was an 11-7 lead for the Monarchs before the Mids climbed back to within one point at 11-10. After an exchange of sideouts made the score 12-11, Old Dominion posted a kill to build a 13-11 lead. Jamie Llewellyn sliced the deficit in half with a kill, then an attack error by the Monarchs tied the set at 13-13. Jamie Llewellyn was blocked on the next play, but she followed with a kill to give the Mids the serve with the score tied at 14-14. Navy gave the ball to ODU with a service error, then a kill by the Monarchs ended the marathon match.

Jordan Llewellyn posted five of Navy’s nine kills in the final frame.

Statistical Summary

Navy held a slight lead in kills, 64-62, but Old Dominion held a 12-4 advantage in blocks which allowed the Monarchs to force the Mids into ten more attack errors, 35-25 and hold a .216-.164 lead in hitting percentage.

Neither team served particularly well as the Mids finished with four aces and 11 errors, and the Monarchs had five aces to go along with ten errors.

Jordan Llewellyn’s 24 kills bettered her previous career high of 19 sets seven days ago and are the most by a Mid since Maddi Sgattoni posted 24 kills in a five-set match against Lafayette on Nov 19, 2019.

“Jordan found a great rhythm late in the match,” said Labrador. “She attacked smartly and also generated scoring opportunities as both a server and defender.”

Hoover registered 21 kills and had just one receiving an error on the 27 serves she received.

Jamie Llewellyn tallied 14 kills, and Miller recorded her first double-double of the season with 48 assists and 11 digs.

Up Next

Navy will play its second match during the Quest for the Crown Invitational Friday at 5 p.m. when it faces East Carolina. The Mids will close the weekend with a Saturday match against Notre Dame.