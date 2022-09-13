ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Navy women’s tennis team got its fall season underway this weekend by hosting the three-day Bill & Sandra Moore Invitational at the Brigade Sports Complex. With Midshipmen competing in each of the five singles draws and the three doubles flights, Navy ended Sunday with four Mids as winners, highlighted by sophomore Emily Tannenbaum being the last one standing in both the singles “A” draw and the doubles “A” draw.

Winning the “A” doubles flight alongside Tannenbaum was senior Casey Accola , who also faced Tannenbuam in the final match of the “A” singles bracket, while Parvathi Shanker claimed the singles “C” draw via tiebreaker.

Credit: Navy Athletics

Doubles Recap

Opening doubles play on Friday, Accola and Tannenbaum drew Binghamton’s Natalia Aruj and Loren Cuomo in the “A” quarterfinals, winning 6-4 to set up a meeting with Goerge Mason’s Taylor Garcia and Paife La on Saturday. The Navy duo then scored a 6-3 win over the Patriots’ pairing to reach Sunday’s final, where they downed Lehigh’s Avery Hopkey and Hamsa Javagal with a 6-3 victory.

In the “B” flight of doubles play, Shanker and freshman Sia Chaudry won their quarterfinal match against Monmouth’s Zoe Klapman and Jordyn Pax, 6-2, but fell to Niamh Harding and Kamila Wong of Johns Hopkins, 7-5. The same flight saw sophomores Sylvia Eklund and Kate Lee notch a 6-3 win over Johns Hopkins’ Alison Bader and Imani Ghosh in the quarterfinal round, but the Navy pairing were on the losing end of a 7-5 battle with Lehigh’s twin duo of Anushka and Megha Dania in the semifinals.

Five Mids were in the “C” doubles draw, with freshmen Ellie Choate and Christina Danford advancing to the draw semifinals, as did fellow freshman Hanna Elks Smith alongside Monmouth’s Lauren Landstrom. Smith and the Hawks’ Landstrom tallied a win over the Binghamton duo of Caterina Casadei and Valeria Gonzalez (6-1) in the first round, beat George Mason’s Maitree Diksha Rout and Ashley Fitz-Patrick (6-2) in the quarters, but then lost to Johns Hopkins’ Catharina Ausfahl and Celina Liu in a 6-2 semifinal.

For Choate and Danford, they beat the pairings of Brielle DeRoberts/Bridget Martin (Binghamton, 6-2) and Kelly Barnes/Amelia Haley (St. Bonaventure, 6-1), but bowed out due to injury before the semifinal against Monmouth’s Lana Brezanin and Hana McKinney. The final Navy pairing of Corinne Farid and Stella Ribaudo lost their opening main draw match to the Johns Hopkins’ duo of Ausfahl and Liu, 7-5, but picked up three wins in the consolation bracket, closing out the weekend with a 7-6 (7-5) win in the consolation finals against the Bonnies’ Barnes and Haley.

Singles Recap

In the “A” singles draw, Tannenbaum claimed the crown by beating St. Bonaventure’s Alexandra Jansson (6-2, 6-2) in the quarterfinals, winning a 6-3, 2-6, 10-8 semifinal match against her teammate Ribaudo, and then drawing her doubles partner Accola in the final, where Tannenbaum won after Accola injury defaulted during the match. For Ribaudo, she got to the semifinals with wins over Geroge Mason’s Lauren Splett (6-2, 6-2) and Johns Hopkins’ Julia Xiao (6-2, 4-6, 10-8), while Accola’s path to the final had victories over Binghamton’s Lara Kaplan (walked off, injury), Johns Hopkins’ Mary Beth Hurley (6-2, 4-6, 10-6) and the Bonnies’ Amelia Haley (6-4, 6-3).

Eklund made it to the main finals of the “B” draw, getting past Casadei (6-1, 6-1) and Wong (7-6 [7-2], 6-1) before falling to Aruj (6-3, 6-3), while Chaudry was in the same draw, losing to Aruj in the quarterfinals (7-6 [7-1], 6-1) but won three-straight consolation matches, highlighted by a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Hopkey in the consolation final.

In the “C” draw, Shanker stringed together wins over Johns Hopkins’ Essence Wang (6-4, 6-2), Anushka Dania (6-4, 4-6, 10-7) and Megha Dania (6-2, 0-6, 10-7) to clinch her crown. The same bracket saw Navy’s Lee lose to St. Bonaventure’s Isabella Venter (7-5, 6-0) in the main bracket before departing the consolation side with an injury, while Farid fell to Fitz-Patrick (6-3, 6-1) in the first round and lost to Binghamton’s Maria Pereira (6-1, 6-2) in the consolation opener.

Danford was able to capture her first collegiate singles win in the “D” main draw with a 6-4, 0-6, 10-1 quarterfinal victory over George Mason’s Emily Wirt, but was defeated by Ghosh in the semifinal (6-4, 6-2). For Smith, she got to the main finals of the “E” draw with wins over Johns Hopkins players Emily Javedan (7-6 [7-3], 7-5) and Zoe Hsieh (6-1, 6-3), but ran into Monmouth’s Hana McKinney in the last match, falling 6-3, 6-3.

Up Next