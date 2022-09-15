Sandy is a 14-year-old, 23-pound, tri-color beagle girl ISO a foster or forever home.

She’s a laid-back senior beagle who adores the attention of her humans.

Sandy enjoys leisurely hanging out or curling up, snoozing with a human.

Sandy may be just the girl if you are looking for a constant companion! Sandy’s vetting is complete, and she is patiently waiting for a foster or forever home.

If you are interested in fostering or adopting Sandy or another beagle in need, send a message to icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org

