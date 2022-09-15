LEONARDTOWN, MD – Superintendent of Schools Dr. J. Scott Smith announces the administrative appointments made by the Board of Education at its meeting on August 31, 2022.

The Board appointed Ms. Kaci Marschall as Assistant Principal 11-month, at Leonardtown Middle School. Ms. Marschall holds a Master’s Degree from Cabrini College and a Bachelor’s Degree from The University of Pittsburgh. Ms. Marschall currently serves as an English Language Arts Teacher at Chopticon High School.

Ms. Kaci Marschall

Ms. Cheryl Raley has been appointed as Supervisor of Special Education 12-month, in the Department of Special Education. Ms. Raley holds a Master’s and Bachelor’s Degree from Towson University. Ms. Raley currently serves as a Federal/State Compliance and Monitoring Lead Teacher in the Department of Special Education.

Ms. Cheryl Raley

The Board appointed Ms. Kelly Bridges as Assistant Principal 12-month, at Leonardtown High School. Ms. Bridges holds a Master’s from McDaniel College and a Bachelor’s from Saint Vincent College. She currently serves as a Secondary Literacy Coach at Leonardtown High School.

These appointments are effective Tuesday, September 6, 2022.