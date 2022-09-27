A Prince George’s County grand jury indicted an officer on charges of theft and misconduct in office. The involved officer is Corporal Travis Fowble.

The officer is accused of conducting unauthorized activities while on-duty dating back to 2018.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division brought this case to the State’s Attorney’s Office for consideration of criminal charges.

Corporal Fowble joined the agency in 1998 and was most recently assigned to the Bureau of Investigation and Forensic Science. Following the indictment, he is suspended without pay. His police powers were initially suspended in February 2022.