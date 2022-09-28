UPDATE September 28, 2022: The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting in June. The suspect is 24-year-old Travon Marquis Ingram of Washington, DC. He’s charged with the murder of 29-year-old Deangelo Deonte Johnson of Clinton.

24-year-old Travon Marquis Ingram of Washington, DC

On June 19, 2022, at approximately 9:05 pm, patrol officers were called to the 8200 block of Bellefonte Lane for a shooting report. Once on scene, they discovered Johnson outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect and victim knew each other. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Ingram is charged with second-degree murder and related charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status. Multiple tips to Prince George’s County Crime Solvers assisted with the closure of this case.

Detectives with our Homicide Unit are investigating a fatal shooting in Clinton Sunday night. The victim is 29-year-old Deangelo Deonte Johnson of Clinton. In this case, a reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

On June 19, 2022, at approximately 9:05 pm, patrol officers were called to the 8200 block of Bellefonte Lane for a shooting report. Once on scene, they discovered Johnson outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and a motive.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0029813.