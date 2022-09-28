The Prince George’s County Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for a student at Surrattsville High School in Clinton for having a gun on school grounds. The student is a 17-year-old male. He is charged as an adult.

On September 26, 2022, at approximately 1:30 pm, Prince George’s County Public Schools security personnel stopped the student on suspicion of having illegal drugs at school. Security personnel searched the student’s backpack and located a loaded ghost gun (un-serialized). During the search, the student fled school property.

The PGPD has obtained an arrest warrant for the student. He is charged with multiple charges, including possessing a loaded handgun on a person, a handgun on a person, possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, and multiple drug-related charges.