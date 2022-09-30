(September 29, 2022) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is working on a $2 million project to enhance safety and access at the MD 4 (Southern Maryland Boulevard) / West Mount Harmony Road intersection in the Owings area of Calvert County.

The project is expected to be completed by summer 2023, weather permitting, and includes:

adding a new right-turn lane on West Mount Harmony Road to northbound MD 4;

constructing a raised concrete island that separates the new right-turn lane from the rest of the intersection;

extending the acceleration lane and merge area to Dunkirk Drive along northbound MD 4;

installing new signage, pavement markings, landscaping, stormwater management and drainage facilities; and

resurfacing the roadway.

“SHA is committed to promoting safety and efficiency for all roadway users,” MDOT SHA Administrator Tim Smith said. “This project will provide safety improvements at a key intersection for motorists traveling along MD 4 in Calvert County.”

Crews have completed pipe installation work at Dunkirk Drive median crossover. On Friday, September 30, MDOT SHA will close the median crossover at West Mount Harmony Road for the main phase of intersection reconstruction. Southbound MD 4 drivers will be detoured to Fowler Road (see map). The speed limit will be reduced to 45 miles per hour within the work zone.

Motorists also can expect single lane closures Mondays through Fridays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and overnight lane closures between 8 p.m. Sunday nights and 5 a.m. Friday mornings, as needed. MDOT SHA contractor Rustler Construction of Upper Marlboro will use cones, barrels, arrow boards, and detour signs to safely guide motorists through the work zone.

For more information and updates about the project, click here. Customers who have questions about this project may contact the MDOT SHA District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or 1-800-331-5603.

