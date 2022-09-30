(Family Features) Creating traditions is a festive focal point for many families throughout the holiday season, and a timeless way to bring your nearest and dearest back year after year is with an exquisite meal.

With a combination of savory, salty, and sweet bites, Sumac-Crusted Filet Mignon with Honey-Lemon Glazed Carrots and Garlic Mashed Potatoes provides a little something for everyone. At the center of this seasonal feast are tender, flavorful cuts of filet mignon, hand-cut by master butchers at Omaha Steaks, to make your family’s holiday truly special.

To find more holiday recipe inspiration, visit OmahaSteaks.com/Blog .

Sumac-Crusted Filet Mignon with Honey-Lemon Glazed Carrots and Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Recipe by Omaha Steaks Executive Chef David Rose

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: about 20 minutes

Servings: 4

Garlic Mashed Potatoes:

2 pounds russet potatoes, medium diced, skin on

cold water

One teaspoon kosher salt, plus one pinch, plus additional, to taste, divided

1/2 pound unsalted butter

Four cloves garlic, minced

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 teaspoon ground white pepper, plus additional, to taste, divided

Honey-Lemon Glazed Carrots:

2/3 cup honey

1/4 cup fresh-squeezed lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon sumac

1/4 teaspoon lemon zest

2 pinches kosher salt, plus additional, to taste, divided

1 pinch ground black pepper, plus additional, to taste, divided

water

1 pound baby rainbow carrots

1/3 cup olive oil

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

Sumac-Crusted Filet Mignon:

4 Omaha Steaks Private Reserve Filet Mignons (7 ounces each)

2 tablespoons kosher salt

1 tablespoon sumac

2 teaspoons ground black pepper

1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

1/3 cup grapeseed oil

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

To make garlic mashed potatoes:

Add potatoes to the stockpot. Cover with cold water by about 1 inch and add one pinch of salt. Turn on high heat and boil for 12-15 minutes until fork tender. Drain and place potatoes in a large mixing bowl.

In a saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Add garlic and simmer for 5 minutes. Add heavy cream, one teaspoon kosher salt, and 1/2 teaspoon white pepper; bring to boil. When mixture boils, reduce to simmer for 3 minutes, then remove from heat.

Mash hot potatoes until most lumps are gone. Using a hand mixer on low speed, slowly add butter and cream mixture until desired smoothness and taste.

Season with salt and white pepper to taste.

To make honey-lemon glazed carrots:

Whisk honey, lemon juice, sumac, lemon zest, one pinch of salt, and one pinch of pepper in a small bowl.

Preheat oven to 425 F.

Fill stockpot 2/3 full with water. Bring to boil and add one pinch of salt. Blanch carrots in boiling water for 5 minutes. Drain and shock with cold water. When cool enough to handle, halve carrots lengthwise.

In a large saute pan over medium-high heat, add oil and butter.

Add carrots to the pan, flat sides down, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Sear until browned, about 2 minutes.

Flip carrots and season with salt and pepper to taste. Add half of the glaze to the pan and glaze generously. Bake for 3 minutes. Add remaining glaze to carrots and bake for 2 minutes. Remove glazed carrots from the oven.

To make sumac-crusted filet mignon: