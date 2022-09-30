(Family Features) Creating traditions is a festive focal point for many families throughout the holiday season, and a timeless way to bring your nearest and dearest back year after year is with an exquisite meal.
With a combination of savory, salty, and sweet bites, Sumac-Crusted Filet Mignon with Honey-Lemon Glazed Carrots and Garlic Mashed Potatoes provides a little something for everyone. At the center of this seasonal feast are tender, flavorful cuts of filet mignon, hand-cut by master butchers at Omaha Steaks, to make your family’s holiday truly special.
To find more holiday recipe inspiration, visit OmahaSteaks.com/Blog.
Sumac-Crusted Filet Mignon with Honey-Lemon Glazed Carrots and Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Recipe by Omaha Steaks Executive Chef David Rose
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: about 20 minutes
Servings: 4
Garlic Mashed Potatoes:
- 2 pounds russet potatoes, medium diced, skin on
- cold water
- One teaspoon kosher salt, plus one pinch, plus additional, to taste, divided
- 1/2 pound unsalted butter
- Four cloves garlic, minced
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1/2 teaspoon ground white pepper, plus additional, to taste, divided
Honey-Lemon Glazed Carrots:
- 2/3 cup honey
- 1/4 cup fresh-squeezed lemon juice
- 1/2 teaspoon sumac
- 1/4 teaspoon lemon zest
- 2 pinches kosher salt, plus additional, to taste, divided
- 1 pinch ground black pepper, plus additional, to taste, divided
- water
- 1 pound baby rainbow carrots
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
Sumac-Crusted Filet Mignon:
- 4 Omaha Steaks Private Reserve Filet Mignons (7 ounces each)
- 2 tablespoons kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon sumac
- 2 teaspoons ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
- 1/3 cup grapeseed oil
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
To make garlic mashed potatoes:
- Add potatoes to the stockpot. Cover with cold water by about 1 inch and add one pinch of salt. Turn on high heat and boil for 12-15 minutes until fork tender. Drain and place potatoes in a large mixing bowl.
- In a saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Add garlic and simmer for 5 minutes. Add heavy cream, one teaspoon kosher salt, and 1/2 teaspoon white pepper; bring to boil. When mixture boils, reduce to simmer for 3 minutes, then remove from heat.
- Mash hot potatoes until most lumps are gone. Using a hand mixer on low speed, slowly add butter and cream mixture until desired smoothness and taste.
- Season with salt and white pepper to taste.
To make honey-lemon glazed carrots:
- Whisk honey, lemon juice, sumac, lemon zest, one pinch of salt, and one pinch of pepper in a small bowl.
- Preheat oven to 425 F.
- Fill stockpot 2/3 full with water. Bring to boil and add one pinch of salt. Blanch carrots in boiling water for 5 minutes. Drain and shock with cold water. When cool enough to handle, halve carrots lengthwise.
- In a large saute pan over medium-high heat, add oil and butter.
- Add carrots to the pan, flat sides down, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Sear until browned, about 2 minutes.
- Flip carrots and season with salt and pepper to taste. Add half of the glaze to the pan and glaze generously. Bake for 3 minutes. Add remaining glaze to carrots and bake for 2 minutes. Remove glazed carrots from the oven.
To make sumac-crusted filet mignon:
- Thaw filet mignons in the refrigerator overnight, pat dry with paper towels, then bring to room temperature for 30 minutes.
- Whisk kosher salt, sumac, black pepper, and dried thyme in a small bowl. Season steaks on all sides.
- In a cast-iron pan over high heat, add grapeseed oil.
- Place filets in pan and cook for 4 minutes until browned and seared. Add one tablespoon of butter to the pan.
- Flip filets and butter baste for about 20 seconds. Cook filets for 3 minutes for medium-rare.
- Remove filets from pan and top each with 1/2 tablespoon butter. Rest steaks for 7-8 minutes.
- Place garlic mashed potatoes on a plate and top with sumac-crusted filet mignon. Place honey-lemon glazed carrots next to filet mignon and mashed potatoes.