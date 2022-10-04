NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, Patuxent River, Md.– The Navy recently awarded an $8.4 million contract to multiple vendors for the Marine Corps MQ-9 Reaper Airborne Network Extension (ANE) Skytower II (STII).

Industry partners Global Air Logistics and Training (GALT), Northrop Grumman, and L-3 Harris will perform work to develop the first phase of STII. This network pod will add the capability to support the MQ-9 Reaper’s operational missions.

The MQ-9 Reaper provides Marines with a long-range intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capability in support of expeditionary advanced based operations, littoral operations in contested environments, and maritime domain awareness. Credit: U.S. Marine Corps

The Multi-Mission Tactical Unmanned Air System program office (PMA-266) awarded the contract under an Other Transaction Agreement/Authority (OTA) – a contract vehicle used by the government to streamline research and development and prototype development.

“This OTA allowed the contracts team to tailor the scope of the project and narrow down vendor capabilities by releasing a Statement of Need (SON) early on,” said Michelle Dutko, PMA-266’s STII team lead. “The OTA also allowed the team to develop the statement of work with vendor input, streamlining the normal processing time to contract award.”

After the first phase of research and development is complete, the Navy and Marine Corps plan to prototype demo on surrogate aircraft and then prototype the system on an MQ-9A aircraft, Dutko said.

STII is required to execute the Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) concept of operations by providing tactically relevant operational communications and data-sharing capabilities at the tactical edge. It supports interoperability with existing STI capabilities to include multiple waveforms.

The ANE will have provisions to complement a collection of onboard sensors and off-board systems and facilitate the retransmission, cross-banding, and translation of data across gateway-connected networks. It will also enhance battlespace awareness and information sharing capabilities amongst the integrated Naval and Joint Force, connecting disparate networks and enabling the execution of mission-critical information exchange requirements.

The MQ-9 Reaper provides Marines with a long-range ISR capability to support maritime domain awareness and expeditionary advanced-based operations in contested environments. MQ-9s are scheduled to deploy with this new system in 2026.