GREAT MILLS, MD — The U.S. Postal Service is proposing the relocation of the Great Mills Post Office, located at 20210 Point Lookout Road, to a yet-to-be-determined location as close as reasonably possible to the current site.

The Postal Service has decided to relocate because the current landlord has not renewed the lease, and the State of Maryland is condemning the property for a road improvement project.

This project will allow the Postal Service to maintain retail operations for our customers in the Great Mills market for the long term. The new facility will allow the Postal Service to maintain and improve our service to the community. Additionally, the Postal Service plans to provide services at the current Great Mills Post Office located at 20210 Point Lookout Road until the replacement facility is operating.

Mail deliveries in the area will continue as normal.

While the Postal Service is sensitive to the impact of this decision on its customers and the community, the Postal Service properly considered community input, and this decision is consistent with Postal Service objectives.