The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and reconstruction unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision in Clinton. The victim is 62-year-old William Hall 3rd of Accokeek.

On October 08, 2022, at approximately 7:15 pm, officers responded to the 9800 block of Piscataway Road for a pedestrian and vehicle collision.

The Preliminary investigation reveals Hall was in the roadway at the time of the collision. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased a short time later. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 22-0048600.